PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 10.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) rose 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 90,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,827,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.

PagSeguro Digital last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

