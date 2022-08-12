PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 10.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) rose 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 90,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,827,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 10.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
