Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANA opened at $9.80 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

