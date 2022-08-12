Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Park Lawn Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

