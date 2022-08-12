Parkland Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKI. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.90.
Parkland Trading Up 0.8 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. In other news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,941,523.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Featured Articles
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.