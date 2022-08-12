Parkland Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKI. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.90.

Parkland Trading Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.35. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. In other news, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,407,745.29. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,941,523.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.