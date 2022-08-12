Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,801,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,014,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $377.90 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

