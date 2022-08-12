Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $76,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $377.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.84.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

