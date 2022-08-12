Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.96

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.96 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 92.20 ($1.11). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.11), with a volume of 259,266 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £507.90 million and a P/E ratio of 341.48.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

