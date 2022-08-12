Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $35.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
Plug Power Trading Down 3.6 %
Plug Power stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
