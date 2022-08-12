Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $35.00 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Shares of PLUG opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
