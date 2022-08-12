Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $333.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

