Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $85.60. 18,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 564,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Post Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Post by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,096,000 after acquiring an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Post by 355.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 266,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

