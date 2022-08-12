Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

