Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POW. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:POW opened at C$35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.01. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.47 and a 12-month high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

