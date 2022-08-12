Premium Brands Holdings Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion.

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBH. CIBC cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$134.27.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$98.06 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$87.06 and a one year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$96.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.79. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.41%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.