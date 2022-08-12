Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of PBH opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

