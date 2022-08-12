Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $69,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 67.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,423,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,715,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

