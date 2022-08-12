Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Waste Management worth $71,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $172.44.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

