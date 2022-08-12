Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Caesars Entertainment worth $67,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

