Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $64.98 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Humana worth $64,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

NYSE HUM opened at $484.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $497.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

