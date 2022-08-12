Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66.51 Million Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Crane worth $66,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 104.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CR opened at $102.83 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.