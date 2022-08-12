Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $67.35 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Performance Food Group worth $67,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,335 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 3,046.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,320 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.