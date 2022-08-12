Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $70.27 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.00% of Copa worth $70,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,629,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copa by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 647,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Copa by 9,033.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Copa Stock Down 0.8 %

CPA stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $571.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.