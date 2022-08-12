Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $74.80 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Entegris worth $74,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Entegris stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

