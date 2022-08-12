Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Centene worth $61,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Centene stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $95.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

