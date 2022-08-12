Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 21,162 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of Ingredion worth $71,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

