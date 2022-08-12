Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 967,546 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of Commercial Metals worth $62,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 403,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,149,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

CMC opened at $42.85 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.