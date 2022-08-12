Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,648 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $73,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 52.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,342,000 after buying an additional 1,057,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after buying an additional 817,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,171,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,357,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

