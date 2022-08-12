Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,303 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $66,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.03 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,052 shares of company stock worth $72,976,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

