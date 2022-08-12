Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 163,685 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Alcoa worth $72,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

