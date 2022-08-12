ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.43. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 17,290 shares.

ProntoForms Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$58.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProntoForms news, Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 85,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$36,236.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,793.11.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.