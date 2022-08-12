ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 1.19% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $56.06 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $84.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

