ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 371,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,721,389 shares.The stock last traded at $54.20 and had previously closed at $52.44.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

