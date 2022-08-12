ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 5.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.46. 1,546,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 75,203,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,906,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 495,781 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

