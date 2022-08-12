PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.