Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 692.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 595,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 520,575 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

