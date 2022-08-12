Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the transportation company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WAB opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

