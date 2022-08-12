Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for loanDepot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of LDI opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,742,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,204,773.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,742,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,773.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,434,892.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 and sold 2,253,523 shares worth $3,612,301.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

