Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Signet Jewelers Limited Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

