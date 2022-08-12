Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$499.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$432.00 million.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$927.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.08. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

