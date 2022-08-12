Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Saputo stock opened at C$33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$36.71. The company has a market cap of C$14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 51.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

