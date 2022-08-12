Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NCMI stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

