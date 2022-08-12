Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Stoneridge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of SRI opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $572.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

