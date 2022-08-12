Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Trading 10.7% Higher

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.24. 31,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,073,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.6% in the first quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 4,337,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares during the period.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.