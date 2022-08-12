RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $12.90. RADCOM shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 33,585 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.00.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

