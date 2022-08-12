Raymond James Boosts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$12.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

