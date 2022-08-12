Raymond James Cuts VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target to $5.00

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.31. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 15,391.36%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.