Raymond James Cuts VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target to $5.00

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.31. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 15,391.36%. Research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.