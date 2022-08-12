Raymond James Lowers Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $48.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.24. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Viasat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Viasat by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.