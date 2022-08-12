Raymond James Weighs in on Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Slate Office REIT Price Performance
Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th.
Recommended Stories
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.