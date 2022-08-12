Raymond James Weighs in on Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$47.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th.

