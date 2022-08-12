Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

