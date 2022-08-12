Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.
Trex Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TREX stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. Trex has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98.
Institutional Trading of Trex
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
About Trex
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
