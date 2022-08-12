Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Trex Stock Down 0.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. Trex has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.